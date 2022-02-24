Overview

Dr. Scott Labohn, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Tampa, FL. They specialize in Podiatry, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Pennsylvania College of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with Adventhealth Dade City, Adventhealth Tampa, AdventHealth Wesley Chapel and Adventhealth Zephyrhills.



Dr. Labohn works at Ankle & Foot Center of Tampa Bay in Tampa, FL with other offices in Zephyrhills, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.