Dr. Scott Labohn, DPM
Overview
Dr. Scott Labohn, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Tampa, FL. They specialize in Podiatry, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Pennsylvania College of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with Adventhealth Dade City, Adventhealth Tampa, AdventHealth Wesley Chapel and Adventhealth Zephyrhills.
Locations
Ankle & Foot Center of Tampa Bay13389 N 56th St, Tampa, FL 33617 Directions (813) 989-2424
Ankle Foot Centers of Tampa Bay38105 13th Ave, Zephyrhills, FL 33542 Directions (813) 715-4747Tuesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventhealth Dade City
- Adventhealth Tampa
- AdventHealth Wesley Chapel
- Adventhealth Zephyrhills
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Very Professional. Very nice. Knows what he is doing. For new patient made it very easy for me. Explained everything well.
About Dr. Scott Labohn, DPM
- Podiatry
- 29 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Wyckoff Heights Medical Center
- Pennsylvania College of Podiatric Medicine
- State University Of Ny At Albany
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Labohn has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Labohn accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Labohn has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
61 patients have reviewed Dr. Labohn. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Labohn.
