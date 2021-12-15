Dr. Scott Kuwada, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kuwada is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Scott Kuwada, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Scott Kuwada, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Honolulu, HI. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF HAWAII / JOHN A. BURNS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with The Queens Medical Center.
Dr. Kuwada works at
Locations
-
1
Sam Evans MD550 S Beretania St Ste 501, Honolulu, HI 96813 Directions (808) 528-4144
-
2
Queens Medical Center1301 Punchbowl St, Honolulu, HI 96813 Directions (808) 691-1000
Hospital Affiliations
- The Queens Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Kuwada performed an EGD procedure for me this year. The procedure and follow up went perfectly.
About Dr. Scott Kuwada, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1407946015
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF HAWAII / JOHN A. BURNS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kuwada has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kuwada accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kuwada has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kuwada works at
Dr. Kuwada has seen patients for Gastritis, Abdominal Pain, Diverticulitis and Intestinal, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kuwada on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Kuwada. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kuwada.
