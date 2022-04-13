Overview

Dr. Scott Kutz, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Plano, TX. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago and is affiliated with Medical City Plano.



Dr. Kutz works at MINT in Plano, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Osteoarthritis of Spine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.