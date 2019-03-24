Overview

Dr. Scott Kurzer, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Westerville, OH. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF WISCONSIN and is affiliated with Mount Carmel East, Mount Carmel St. Ann's and OhioHealth Grant Medical Center.



Dr. Kurzer works at Optum - Family Medicine in Westerville, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.