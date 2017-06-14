See All Vascular Surgeons in North Kansas City, MO
Dr. Scott Kujath, MD

Vascular Surgery
27 years of experience

Dr. Scott Kujath, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in North Kansas City, MO. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Vascular Surgery. They graduated from UMKC School of Medicine|UMKC School of Medicine|University Of Missouri--Kansas City School Of Medicine|University Of Missouri--Kansas City School Of Medicine and is affiliated with North Kansas City Hospital & Meritas Health, Liberty Hospital, St. Mary's Medical Center and University Health Truman Medical Center.

Dr. Kujath works at Midwest Aortic and Vascular Institute in North Kansas City, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Atherosclerosis and Carotid Artery Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Midwest Aortic and Vascular Institute
    2750 Clay Edwards Dr Ste 304, North Kansas City, MO 64116

    Jun 14, 2017
    Overall, Dr. Kujath is a caring, brilliant and knowledgeable doctor / surgeon. He is a wonderful person, astute listener, great communicator, and he has great bedside manners.
    A. Curley Powers in Kansas City, MO — Jun 14, 2017
    About Dr. Scott Kujath, MD

    Specialties
    • Vascular Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 27 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    Gender
    • Male
    Gender
    NPI Number
    • 1306815873
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University Of Tennessee|University of Tennessee / Memphis / College of Medicine &amp; Surgery|University Of Tennessee|University of Tennessee / Memphis / College of Medicine &amp;amp; Surgery
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • University of Missouri / Kansas City Campus|UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI / KANSAS CITY CAMPUS|University Of Missouri-Kansas City School Of Medicine|University Of Missouri-Kansas City School Of Medicine
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • UMKC School of Medicine|UMKC School of Medicine|University Of Missouri--Kansas City School Of Medicine|University Of Missouri--Kansas City School Of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Vascular Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Hospital Affiliations

    • North Kansas City Hospital & Meritas Health
    • Liberty Hospital
    • St. Mary's Medical Center
    • University Health Truman Medical Center

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Scott Kujath, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kujath is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kujath has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kujath has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kujath works at Midwest Aortic and Vascular Institute in North Kansas City, MO. View the full address on Dr. Kujath’s profile.

    Dr. Kujath has seen patients for Atherosclerosis and Carotid Artery Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kujath on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Kujath. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kujath.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kujath, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kujath appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

