Dr. Scott Kujath, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in North Kansas City, MO. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Vascular Surgery. They graduated from UMKC School of Medicine|UMKC School of Medicine|University Of Missouri--Kansas City School Of Medicine|University Of Missouri--Kansas City School Of Medicine and is affiliated with North Kansas City Hospital & Meritas Health, Liberty Hospital, St. Mary's Medical Center and University Health Truman Medical Center.



Dr. Kujath works at Midwest Aortic and Vascular Institute in North Kansas City, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Atherosclerosis and Carotid Artery Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.