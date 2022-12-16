Dr. Scott Kuiper, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kuiper is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Scott Kuiper, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Scott Kuiper, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Louisville, KY. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Louisville School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Baptist Health Floyd, Baptist Health La Grange, Baptist Health Louisville and Physicians' Medical Center.
Dr. Kuiper works at
Locations
-
1
Louisville Orthopaedic Clinic & Sports Rehab Center PSC4130 Dutchmans Ln, Louisville, KY 40207 Directions (502) 897-1794
-
2
Louisville Orthopaedic Clinic & Sports Rehab Center PSC3605 Northgate Ct Ste 207, New Albany, IN 47150 Directions (502) 897-1794
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Health Floyd
- Baptist Health La Grange
- Baptist Health Louisville
- Physicians' Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kuiper?
Waiting for 1 1/2 hours to be seen I was in the room . I didn’t like . Also the girl who took me to my room was unprofessional she was chewing gum and cracking it with her mouth open. That was not pleasant actually really nasty . But the Dr was great couldn’t ask for anyone better.
About Dr. Scott Kuiper, MD
- Sports Medicine
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1245221803
Education & Certifications
- American Sports Medicine Institute
- University Of Louisville School Of Medicine
- Depauw University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kuiper has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kuiper accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kuiper has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kuiper works at
145 patients have reviewed Dr. Kuiper. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kuiper.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kuiper, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kuiper appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.