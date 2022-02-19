Overview

Dr. Scott Kramer, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Columbus, OH. They graduated from OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF VETERINARY MEDICINE and is affiliated with James Cancer Hospital and Solove Research Institute.



Dr. Kramer works at Ohio ENT & Allergy Physicians in Columbus, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Ear Ache, Tinnitus and Earwax Buildup along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.