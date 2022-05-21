Dr. Scott Koppel, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Koppel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Scott Koppel, DPM
Overview
Dr. Scott Koppel, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Gainesville, FL. They specialize in Podiatry, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Podiatric Orthopedics and Primary Podiatric Medicine. They graduated from Temple University School of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida North Florida Hospital.
Locations
Family Podiatry and Vein Care500 NW 43rd St, Gainesville, FL 32607 Directions (352) 376-5112
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida North Florida Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I can be very dramatic when I have a notion. I really thought Dr. Koppel was going to tell me that I would lose my toe on my very first visit. It was infected and I was worried. He calmed me down. Listened to my concerns and so began our patient doctor relationship. During the time that I visited him I found that he and his staff were friendly, nice and concerned about what and how I was feeling. He even took the time out of his schedule to call me personally to find out what was going wonky with my toe. I trusted him to make the right choices for my treatment. My toe has finally healed and I received my final fist bump from him. Wonderful staff. Wonderful doctor. Very professional yet very human.
About Dr. Scott Koppel, DPM
- Podiatry
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1295732741
Education & Certifications
- Beth Israel Hosp
- Cooper Hosp/Univ MC
- Temple University School of Medicine
- University Of Maryland
- Podiatric Orthopedics and Primary Podiatric Medicine
Dr. Koppel works at
