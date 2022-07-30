Dr. Kohlert has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Scott Kohlert, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Scott Kohlert, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Tyler, TX. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 10 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OTTAWA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital - Tyler and UT Health North Campus Tyler.
Dr. Kohlert works at
Locations
Northeast Texas Cancer & Research Institute501 S Saunders Ave Ste 320, Tyler, TX 75702 Directions (903) 606-4300
Hospital Affiliations
- CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital - Tyler
- UT Health North Campus Tyler
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Kohlert performed my total thyroidectomy in 2020. My incision looks minimal and has healed, I believe, very well. I've had other thyroidectomy patients tell me that they couldn't believe how minimal my scar appears, especially given how large my goiter was. Dr. Kohlert is professional, congenial, and knowledgeable. He communicates in plain language without speaking down to you as a patient. I would recommend Dr. Kohlert to anyone experiencing ENT issues.
About Dr. Scott Kohlert, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 10 years of experience
- English
- 1407358740
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF OTTAWA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
