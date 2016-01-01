Dr. Scott Koerber, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Koerber is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Scott Koerber, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Scott Koerber, DO is a Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologist in Independence, MO. They graduated from Kansas City University of Medicine and Biosciences and is affiliated with Research Medical Center and Overland Park Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Koerber works at
Locations
1
Midwest Heart & Vascular Specialists - Independence19550 E 39th St S Ste 215, Independence, MO 64057 Directions (913) 243-1668Thursday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
2
Kansas City Heart Rhythm Institute510 Foster Ln Ste 201, Warrensburg, MO 64093 Directions (913) 243-1664
3
Kansas City Heart Rhythm Institute1980 SE Blue Pkwy Ste 2320, Lees Summit, MO 64063 Directions (816) 708-1141Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Research Medical Center
- Overland Park Regional Medical Center
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
About Dr. Scott Koerber, DO
- Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
- English
- 1013229863
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI
- Kansas City University of Medicine and Biosciences
- Cardiovascular Disease, Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Koerber accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Koerber has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Koerber works at
Dr. Koerber has seen patients for Sinus Bradycardia, Heart Disease and Supraventricular Tachycardia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Koerber on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Koerber has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Koerber.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Koerber, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Koerber appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.