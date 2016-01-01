Overview

Dr. Scott Koerber, DO is a Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologist in Independence, MO. They graduated from Kansas City University of Medicine and Biosciences and is affiliated with Research Medical Center and Overland Park Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Koerber works at Midwest Heart & Vascular Specialists - Independence in Independence, MO with other offices in Warrensburg, MO and Lees Summit, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Sinus Bradycardia, Heart Disease and Supraventricular Tachycardia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.