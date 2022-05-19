Overview

Dr. Scott Kochenower, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Lawton, OK. They specialize in Podiatric Surgery, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Foot Surgery. They graduated from Rosalind Franklin University of Medicine and Science / Chicago Medical School and is affiliated with Comanche County Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Kochenower works at MEMORIAL MEDICAL GROUP ORTHOPEDICS AND NEUROSURGERY in Lawton, OK. They frequently treat conditions like Plantar Fasciitis, Foot Fracture and Ankle Sprains and Strains along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.