Dr. Scott Kloek, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Germantown, TN. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Tennessee College Of Medicine.



Dr. Kloek works at Memphis Children's Clinic PLLC in Germantown, TN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.