Dr. Klein has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Scott Klein, MD
Overview
Dr. Scott Klein, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Louisville, KY. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF LOUISVILLE.
Dr. Klein works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Robley Rex Veterans Affairs Medical Center800 Zorn Ave, Louisville, KY 40206 Directions (502) 287-6802
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Klein?
It has been 6 plus years for my knee replacements and results have been and still are great He has been there for me from day 1 and still on going with follow ups.
About Dr. Scott Klein, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1821106915
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF LOUISVILLE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Klein has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Klein works at
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Klein. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Klein.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Klein, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Klein appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.