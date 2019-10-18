Overview

Dr. Scott Klein, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in San Jose, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Santa Clara Valley Medical Center.



Dr. Klein works at EAST VALLEY CLINIC-ADULT VRGEN in San Jose, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.