Dr. Scott King, DO
Dr. Scott King, DO is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in York, PA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with UPMC Harrisburg, Upmc Memorial and WellSpan York Hospital.
Oss Health1855 Powder Mill Rd, York, PA 17402 Directions (717) 848-4800
Orthopaedic Hospital1861 Powder Mill Rd, York, PA 17402 Directions (717) 718-2000
Mechanicsburg Office856 Century Dr, Mechanicsburg, PA 17055 Directions (717) 730-7099
Hospital Affiliations
- UPMC Harrisburg
- Upmc Memorial
- WellSpan York Hospital
How was your appointment with Dr. King?
Dr. King went above and beyond with my son to coordinate the right team and treatment plan to get him back in the game. Couldn’t be happier or more appreciative with the care that was given.
About Dr. Scott King, DO
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 19 years of experience
- English
- University of Massachusetts Medical Center
- Memorial Hospital
- National Naval Medical Center, Bethesda
- Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine
- Ursinus College
Dr. King has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. King has seen patients for Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Ankle Sprains and Strains and Wrist Sprain or Strain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. King on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
71 patients have reviewed Dr. King. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. King.
