Dr. Scott Kim, MD is a Pain Medicine Anesthesiology Specialist in Greenwood, IN. They specialize in Pain Medicine Anesthesiology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF VIRGINIA SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Franciscan Health Indianapolis.



Dr. Kim works at Center for Pain Management in Greenwood, IN with other offices in Indianapolis, IN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.