Dr. Scott Kim, MD

Pain Medicine Anesthesiology
4 (26)
Accepting new patients
13 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Scott Kim, MD is a Pain Medicine Anesthesiology Specialist in Greenwood, IN. They specialize in Pain Medicine Anesthesiology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF VIRGINIA SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Franciscan Health Indianapolis.

Dr. Kim works at Center for Pain Management in Greenwood, IN with other offices in Indianapolis, IN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Center for Pain Management - Greenwood
    533 E County Line Rd, Greenwood, IN 46143 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (317) 706-7246
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
  2. 2
    Center for Special Surgery
    8805 N Meridian St, Indianapolis, IN 46260 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (317) 706-7246
  3. 3
    Center for Southside Surgery LLC
    533E E County Line Rd, Greenwood, IN 46143 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (317) 706-7246

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Franciscan Health Indianapolis

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Chronic Pain
Intervertebral Disc Disease
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome
Chronic Pain
Intervertebral Disc Disease
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome

Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Acute Postoperative Pain Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Cancer Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Management Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Epidural Steroid Injections Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Headache
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Migraine
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Nerve Blocks Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Pain Management Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Phantom Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • AARP
    • ADVANTAGE Health Solutions, Inc.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Encore
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • MDwise
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • PHCS
    • Sagamore Health Network
    • Southern Indiana Health Organization (SIHO)
    • Tricare
    • UniCare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 26 ratings
    Patient Ratings (26)
    5 Star
    (16)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (3)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Feb 01, 2022
    I love Dr. Kim. He listens and really tries to help. He spends time to get to know the patient and takes the time to figure out what needs to be done. His office staff is different. They won't call you back. They seem constantly busy. He needs more workers in the office.
    Photo: Dr. Scott Kim, MD
    About Dr. Scott Kim, MD

    Specialties
    • Pain Medicine Anesthesiology
    Years of Experience
    • 13 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Korean
    Languages Spoken
    • 1164650461
    Education & Certifications

    • University of Maryland Medical Center
    • University of Arkansas For Medical Sciences
    • VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF VIRGINIA SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
    • State University of New York
    • Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Scott Kim, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kim is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kim has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kim has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    26 patients have reviewed Dr. Kim. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kim.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kim, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kim appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

