Overview

Dr. Scott Kim, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Berwyn Heights, MD. They completed their residency with UNIVERSITY OF CONNECTICUT HEALTH CENTER



Dr. Kim works at Maryland Oral Surgery Associates (College Park) in Berwyn Heights, MD with other offices in Laurel, MD. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.