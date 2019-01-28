See All Pediatricians in Voorhees, NJ
Dr. Scott Kiehlmeier, MD

Pediatrics
3.5 (12)
Accepting new patients
42 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Scott Kiehlmeier, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Voorhees, NJ. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL and is affiliated with Cooper University Hospital.

Dr. Kiehlmeier works at Children's Regional Hospital at Cooper in Voorhees, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Cooper General Pediatrics
    6400 Main St, Voorhees, NJ 08043 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Immunization Administration
Wellness Examination
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Immunization Administration
Wellness Examination
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection

Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Bedwetting Chevron Icon
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dysentery Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
Enteritis Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Cramp Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pediatric Obesity Chevron Icon
Pediatric Overweight Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Viral Enteritis Chevron Icon
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • QualCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Jan 28, 2019
    It was a lovely experience with the doctor. He checked our baby thoroughly for our baby. He seemed caring and was not rushing like other docs.
    Hawwa in Clementon, NJ — Jan 28, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Scott Kiehlmeier, MD
    About Dr. Scott Kiehlmeier, MD

    • Pediatrics
    • 42 years of experience
    • English
    • Male
    • 1750479424
    Education & Certifications

    • Hahnemann U
    • HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Cooper University Hospital

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Scott Kiehlmeier, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kiehlmeier is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kiehlmeier has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kiehlmeier has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kiehlmeier works at Children's Regional Hospital at Cooper in Voorhees, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Kiehlmeier’s profile.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Kiehlmeier. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kiehlmeier.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kiehlmeier, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kiehlmeier appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

