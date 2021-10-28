Overview

Dr. Scott Kelly, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Flowood, MS. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Medical School At San Antonio and is affiliated with Mississippi Baptist Medical Center.



Dr. Kelly works at Baptist Medical Group -Dogwood Primary Care in Flowood, MS with other offices in Jackson, MS. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.