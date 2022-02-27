See All Colon Surgeons & Rectal Surgeons in Rochester, MN
Dr. Scott Kelley, MD

Colorectal Surgery
5 (9)
Accepting new patients
11 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Scott Kelley, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Rochester, MN. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KENTUCKY / CHANDLER MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Mayo Clinic - Rochester.

Dr. Kelley works at Mayo Clinic - Rochester in Rochester, MN. They frequently treat conditions like Colectomy, Sphincterotomy and Pelvic Abscess along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Rochester - Cancer
    200 1st St SW, Rochester, MN 55905 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (507) 405-0046

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Feb 27, 2022
Dr Kelley has performed multiple complex reconstructive surgeries and helped me heal from a complex condition and diagnosis I have been living with for 7 years. Dr Kelley is compassionate, encouraging, careful and conservative with the surgical approach and plan for his patients. I am grateful to be recommended to Dr Kelley and glad to have access to his team who has always been available to answer questions and support me in my healing process
Adina F — Feb 27, 2022
About Dr. Scott Kelley, MD

  • Colorectal Surgery
  • 11 years of experience
  • English
  • Male
  • 1902195381
Education & Certifications

  • Mayo Clinic Methodist Hospital
  • GOOD SAMARITAN HOSPITAL
  • UNIVERSITY OF KENTUCKY / CHANDLER MEDICAL CENTER
  • Colon & Rectal Surgery and General Surgery
Hospital Affiliations

  • Mayo Clinic - Rochester

