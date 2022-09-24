Overview

Dr. Scott Kelley, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Durham, NC. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from R J & Lucille Carver Coll Med Univ Of Ia and is affiliated with Duke Health Raleigh Hospital, Duke Regional Hospital and Duke University Hospital.



Dr. Kelley works at North Carolina Orthopedic Clinc in Durham, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh and Osteoarthritis of Hip along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.