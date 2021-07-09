Overview

Dr. Scott Keith, MD is an Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery Specialist in McMinnville, TN. They specialize in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Roy J Lucille A Carver College Of Medicine At University Of Iowa and is affiliated with Ascension Saint Thomas River Park and Cookeville Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Keith works at Warren Family Practice in McMinnville, TN with other offices in Cookeville, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Laryngitis, Nosebleed and Sinusitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Tennessee as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.