Overview

Dr. Scott Katzman, MD is a Pain Management Specialist in Palm Beach Gardens, FL. They specialize in Pain Management, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University, Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with HCA Florida Lake Monroe Hospital, Jupiter Medical Center, Memorial Regional Hospital, Memorial Regional Hospital South, Palm Beach Gardens Medical Center and West Boca Medical Center.



Dr. Katzman works at OrthoVirginia - Shrader Road in Palm Beach Gardens, FL with other offices in Fort Pierce, FL, Fort Myers, FL, Hollywood, FL, Altamonte Springs, FL, Orlando, FL, Princeton, NJ, New York, NY, Paterson, NJ, Mine Hill, NJ, Millburn, NJ, Oradell, NJ, Manalapan, NJ and Saddle Brook, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.