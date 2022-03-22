Overview

Dr. Scott Kaszuba, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Naperville, IL. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from University of Chicago and is affiliated with Edward Hospital - Main Campus and Loyola University Medical Center.



Dr. Kaszuba works at Duly Health and Care - Official in Naperville, IL with other offices in Plainfield, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Allergic Rhinitis, Laryngitis and Sinusitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.