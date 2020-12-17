Dr. Scott Karlene, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Karlene is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Scott Karlene, MD
Overview
Dr. Scott Karlene, MD is a Dermatologist in Warren, MI. They specialize in Dermatology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Dartmouth School of Medicine.
Locations
Karlene, Scott B MD3990 E 12 Mile Rd, Warren, MI 48092 Directions (586) 353-5325
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Karlene is a fabulous doctor! A true professional who is very thorough and caring. I highly recommend.
About Dr. Scott Karlene, MD
- Dermatology
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1619900255
Education & Certifications
- WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
- BETH ISRAEL DEACONESS MEDICAL CENTER
- Dartmouth School of Medicine
