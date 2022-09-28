Dr. Scott Karlan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Karlan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Scott Karlan, MD
Overview
Dr. Scott Karlan, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in West Hollywood, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from HARVARD UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Cedars - Sinai Medical Center.
Locations
Cedars-sinai Medical Center Pharmacy310 N San Vicente Blvd, West Hollywood, CA 90048 Directions (310) 423-9331
Hospital Affiliations
- Cedars - Sinai Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Karlan is a fabulous, kind and compassionate breast surgeon. Explained everything in simple terms so I could make informative decisions about my treatment. He’s a total pro and a gem!
About Dr. Scott Karlan, MD
- General Surgery
- 41 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- HARVARD UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Dr. Karlan has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Karlan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Karlan has seen patients for Mastectomy and Lumpectomy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Karlan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Karlan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Karlan.
