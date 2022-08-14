Overview

Dr. Scott Kapulskey, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in South Pasadena, FL. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from RUTGERS UNIVERSITY / NEW BRUNSWICK CAMPUS.



Dr. Kapulskey works at veriMED Health Group Pasadena in South Pasadena, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Fecal Occult Blood Test for Colorectal Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.