Dr. Kaplan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Scott Kaplan, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Scott Kaplan, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Boston, MA. They specialize in Neurology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from CORNELL UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center.
Dr. Kaplan works at
Locations
Mhg Physician Services California Inc.133 Brookline Ave, Boston, MA 02215 Directions (617) 657-6465Monday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Harvard Vanguard Medical Associates Inc.291 Independence Dr, Chestnut Hill, MA 02467 Directions (781) 329-1400
Hospital Affiliations
- Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Kaplan gave me a thorough exam, and answered all of my questions with professionalism. He did not rush through the appointment, and provided me with a treatment plan. I would highly recommend him to family and friends.
About Dr. Scott Kaplan, MD
- Neurology
- 14 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- CORNELL UNIVERSITY
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kaplan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kaplan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kaplan works at
Dr. Kaplan has seen patients for Migraine, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Essential Tremor, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kaplan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Kaplan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kaplan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kaplan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kaplan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.