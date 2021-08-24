Dr. Scott Kantor, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kantor is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Scott Kantor, MD
Overview
Dr. Scott Kantor, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Monterey, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from CORNELL UNIVERSITY / NEW YORK STATE STATUTORY COLLEGES and is affiliated with Community Hospital Of The Monterey Peninsula.
Dr. Kantor works at
Locations
-
1
Scott G. Kantor M.d. Inc.576 Hartnell St Ste 200, Monterey, CA 93940 Directions (831) 375-7740
Hospital Affiliations
- Community Hospital Of The Monterey Peninsula
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kantor?
Dr. Kantor provided clear and detailed information about my upcoming surgeries. He was responsive to my questions and concerns. My surgery and follow-up care was thorough and excellent. I have recommended Dr. Kantor to both, to family members and to friends, in need of orthopedic care.
About Dr. Scott Kantor, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1295721686
Education & Certifications
- CORNELL UNIVERSITY / NEW YORK STATE STATUTORY COLLEGES
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kantor has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kantor accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kantor has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kantor works at
Dr. Kantor has seen patients for Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain, Joint Pain and Osteoarthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kantor on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Kantor. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kantor.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kantor, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kantor appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.