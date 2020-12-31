Overview

Dr. Scott Kamelle, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Milwaukee, WI. They specialize in Oncology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from BOSTON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Aurora Medical Center in Kenosha and Aurora Saint Lukes Medical Center.



Dr. Kamelle works at Aurora Health Center in Milwaukee, WI with other offices in Mount Pleasant, WI. They frequently treat conditions like Colpopexy, Gynecologic Cancer and Uterine Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.