Dr. Scott Kallor, DO
Dr. Scott Kallor, DO is a Pediatrics Specialist in Bloomfield, CT. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from LAKE ERIE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE.
Pediatric Partners LLC705 Bloomfield Ave Ste 101, Bloomfield, CT 06002 Directions (860) 286-0444
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
I switched from Avon pediatric and all I can say is best move ever. He is a great doctor.. he cares about your children and is very easy to talk to. The entire staff are great. I spent a year with another doctor who listened to my sons heart over 15x and heard nothing.. first visit with dr. Kallor and he heard a murmur. Again.. all I can say is best move I ever made was switching to this office!
- Pediatrics
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1336147917
- LAKE ERIE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
Dr. Kallor has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kallor accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kallor has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kallor works at
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Kallor. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kallor.
