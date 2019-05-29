Overview

Dr. Scott Kallor, DO is a Pediatrics Specialist in Bloomfield, CT. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from LAKE ERIE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE.



Dr. Kallor works at Pediatric Partner in Bloomfield, CT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.