Dr. Scott Kalinowski, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kalinowski is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Scott Kalinowski, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Scott Kalinowski, MD is an Urology Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Urology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from Roy J Lucille A Carver College Of Medicine At University Of Iowa and is affiliated with Banner - University Medical Center Phoenix and St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center.
Dr. Kalinowski works at
Locations
-
1
Arizona Urology Specialists, PLLC1313 E Osborn Rd Ste B150, Phoenix, AZ 85014 Directions (602) 264-4431
Hospital Affiliations
- Banner - University Medical Center Phoenix
- St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accountable Health Plans of America
- Aetna
- Ameriben
- American Republic
- Anthem
- Arizona Health Care Cost Containment System (AHCCCS)
- Arizona Medical Network
- Arizona PHCS
- Assurant Health
- AZ Foundation Medical Care (AZFMC)
- Banner Health
- Benefit Concepts
- Benesight
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Broadspire
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- City of Mesa Health Plan
- Compassionate Care Network (CCN)
- Compusys
- Concentra
- Conseco
- Coventry Health Care
- EBMS
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Fortified Provider Network
- Gila River HealthCare
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Health Net
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Indian Health Service
- Kaiser Permanente
- Liberty Mutual Insurance Company
- LifeWise
- Maricopa Foundation For Medical Care
- Marsh Affinity Group Services
- Mercy Care
- Meritain Health
- MetLife
- Midwest Life
- MultiPlan
- Mutual Medical
- Operating Engineers Health & Welfare Plan
- PHCS
- Physicians Mutual
- Principal Life
- Private HealthCare Systems
- Self Pay
- Southwest Service Administrators, Inc.
- TPA
- Tricare
- Triwest
- Ucare
- UniCare
- United Healthcare Community Plan
- United Healthcare Life Insurance Company
- UnitedHealthCare
- Veteran Administration Plan
- Wausau Benefits
- Wells Fargo Insurance
- Zenith Administrators Inc
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kalinowski?
3 I absolutely love Dr. Scott K but the staff, office management, and receptionists absolutely terrible! When I say terrible, I mean, rude, lost or changed appointments without notification of change, or cancelation. Wait times are influenced by office staff because they are always trying to get patients in that had shown up but had their appointment been cancelled, or dropped off their calendar. They are insistent that elderly use tech which is difficult for cognitive challenged and elderly who didn’t grow up with tech
About Dr. Scott Kalinowski, MD
- Urology
- 20 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1902010465
Education & Certifications
- WILLIAM BEAUMONT HOSPITAL
- Roy J Lucille A Carver College Of Medicine At University Of Iowa
- Northwestern Center Feinberg School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kalinowski has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kalinowski accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kalinowski has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kalinowski works at
Dr. Kalinowski has seen patients for Polyuria, Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) and Urinary Hesitancy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kalinowski on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Kalinowski speaks Spanish.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Kalinowski. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kalinowski.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kalinowski, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kalinowski appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.