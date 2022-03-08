Dr. Scott Kaar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kaar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Scott Kaar, MD
Overview
Dr. Scott Kaar, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine and is affiliated with HSHS St. Elizabeth's Hospital, Ssm Health Saint Louis University Hospital and SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital - St. Louis.
Locations
SSM Health Cardinal Glennon Children's Hospital1465 S Grand Blvd, Saint Louis, MO 63104 Directions (636) 755-3400
Center for Specialized Medicine1225 S Grand Blvd, Saint Louis, MO 63104 Directions (314) 977-4440
SSM Health St. Joseph Hospital - Lake Saint Louis400 Medical Plz Ste 220, Lake Saint Louis, MO 63367 Directions (636) 755-3400
St. Francis Building at SSM Health St. Clare Hospital - Fenton1011 Bowles Ave Ste 400, Fenton, MO 63026 Directions (314) 977-4440Monday8:30am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:30am - 1:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- HSHS St. Elizabeth's Hospital
- Ssm Health Saint Louis University Hospital
- SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital - St. Louis
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Kaar performed rotator cuff surgery along with bone spur cleanup on the shoulder that I had put off for years (due to a bad surgery experience elsewhere). The surgery went off without a hitch. I didn't even need painkillers. Two weeks later and rehab is going well. Everyone on the team at Fenton Hospital treated me great the day of the surgery. I can't recommend them strongly enough.
About Dr. Scott Kaar, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 21 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Cleveland Clinic Foundation - Ohio, Program 1
- Univ Of Mi Hosps & Hlth Ctrs, Orthopedic Surgery
- University of Michigan
- Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine
- Case Wes Res U
- Orthopaedic Sports Medicine and Orthopedic Surgery
