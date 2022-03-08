Overview

Dr. Scott Kaar, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine and is affiliated with HSHS St. Elizabeth's Hospital, Ssm Health Saint Louis University Hospital and SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital - St. Louis.



Dr. Kaar works at Slucare in Saint Louis, MO with other offices in Lake Saint Louis, MO and Fenton, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Scapular Fracture, Osteoarthritis of Shoulder and Joint Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.