Dr. Scott Jorgensen, DPM
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Scott Jorgensen, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Saint Paul, MN. They specialize in Podiatry, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from DES MOINES UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE AND SURGERY and is affiliated with Abbott Northwestern Hospital and United Hospital.
Locations
Kath Charles E DDS1021 Bandana Blvd E Ste 100, Saint Paul, MN 55108 Directions (651) 241-9700
Hospital Affiliations
- Abbott Northwestern Hospital
- United Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Scott Jorgensen, DPM
- Podiatry
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1447214069
Education & Certifications
- DES MOINES UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE AND SURGERY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jorgensen has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jorgensen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jorgensen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jorgensen has seen patients for Ankle Sprains and Strains, Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture and Foot Sprain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jorgensen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Jorgensen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jorgensen.
