Dr. Scott Jordan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jordan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Scott Jordan, MD
Overview
Dr. Scott Jordan, MD is a Gynecology Specialist in Fort Lauderdale, FL.
Dr. Jordan works at
Locations
-
1
Lillian Wells Women s Center at Broward Health Medical Center1600 S Andrews Ave # 100, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33316 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Broward Health Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Jordan?
I am very lucky that it was Dr. Jordan who operated on me in October 2021 and continues to look after me now. He saved my life. Professional! For me, this is the second person after God! God bless him and his family
About Dr. Scott Jordan, MD
- Gynecology
- English
- 1487916649
Education & Certifications
- Gynecological Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jordan has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jordan accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Jordan using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Jordan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jordan works at
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Jordan. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jordan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jordan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jordan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.