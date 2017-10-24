Dr. Scott Jones, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jones is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Scott Jones, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Scott Jones, DO is a Psychiatry Specialist in Leawood, KS. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from P.G. INSTITUTE AND KAKATIYA UNIVERSITY / NIZAM'S INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES.
Dr. Jones works at
Locations
-
1
Psychiatric & Family Services8700 State Line Rd Ste 310, Leawood, KS 66206 Directions (913) 648-2892
-
2
Psychiatric And Family Services8340 Mission Rd Ste 201, Leawood, KS 66206 Directions (913) 648-2892
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Jones?
Dr. Jones is the best psychiatrist in the KC metro area! He's very gentle, caring, dedicated (he calls back whenever I called after office hours almost immediately after I called him), he stays there and actually talks to you and truly offers great advice and will guide you through your psychiatric problems. His sessions are, unlike most psychiatrists, stay till the end of the session and sometimes after without checking his clock for you to leave! He also doesn't try to push meds on you!
About Dr. Scott Jones, DO
- Psychiatry
- 41 years of experience
- English
- 1093745952
Education & Certifications
- P.G. INSTITUTE AND KAKATIYA UNIVERSITY / NIZAM'S INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jones has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jones accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jones has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jones works at
Dr. Jones has seen patients for Binge Eating Disorder and Major Depressive Disorder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jones on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Jones. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jones.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jones, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jones appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.