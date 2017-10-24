See All Psychiatrists in Leawood, KS
Dr. Scott Jones, DO

Psychiatry
4 (17)
Accepting new patients
41 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Scott Jones, DO is a Psychiatry Specialist in Leawood, KS. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from P.G. INSTITUTE AND KAKATIYA UNIVERSITY / NIZAM'S INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES.

Dr. Jones works at Psychiatric And Family Services in Leawood, KS. They frequently treat conditions like Binge Eating Disorder and Major Depressive Disorder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Psychiatric & Family Services
    8700 State Line Rd Ste 310, Leawood, KS 66206 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (913) 648-2892
  2. 2
    Psychiatric And Family Services
    8340 Mission Rd Ste 201, Leawood, KS 66206 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (913) 648-2892

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Binge Eating Disorder
Major Depressive Disorder
Eating Disorders
Binge Eating Disorder
Major Depressive Disorder
Eating Disorders

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Binge Eating Disorder Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Eating Disorders Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Anxiety
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 17 ratings
    Patient Ratings (17)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Oct 24, 2017
    Dr. Jones is the best psychiatrist in the KC metro area! He's very gentle, caring, dedicated (he calls back whenever I called after office hours almost immediately after I called him), he stays there and actually talks to you and truly offers great advice and will guide you through your psychiatric problems. His sessions are, unlike most psychiatrists, stay till the end of the session and sometimes after without checking his clock for you to leave! He also doesn't try to push meds on you!
    Overland Park, KS — Oct 24, 2017
    About Dr. Scott Jones, DO

    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school.
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    What's a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider's dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they've taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Scott Jones, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jones is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Jones has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Jones has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Jones works at Psychiatric And Family Services in Leawood, KS. View the full address on Dr. Jones’s profile.

    Dr. Jones has seen patients for Binge Eating Disorder and Major Depressive Disorder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jones on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    17 patients have reviewed Dr. Jones. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jones.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jones, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jones appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

