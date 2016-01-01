Overview

Dr. Scott Johnson, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Jackson, TN. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from Med Coll Of Ga Sch Of Med and is affiliated with West Tennessee Healthcare North Hospital.



Dr. Johnson works at SPORTS ORTHOPEDICS & SPINE in Jackson, TN with other offices in Dyersburg, TN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.