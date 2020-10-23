Overview

Dr. Scott Jennings, MD is an Urology Specialist in Colorado Springs, CO. They specialize in Urology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from University Of New Mexico and is affiliated with Penrose Hospital and Presbyterian Hospital.



Dr. Jennings works at Optum Urgent Care in Colorado Springs, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Urinary Incontinence, Urinary Stones and Enlarged Prostate (BPH) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.