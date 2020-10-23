Dr. Scott Jennings, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jennings is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Scott Jennings, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Scott Jennings, MD is an Urology Specialist in Colorado Springs, CO. They specialize in Urology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from University Of New Mexico and is affiliated with Penrose Hospital and Presbyterian Hospital.
Dr. Jennings works at
Locations
Optum Primary Care and Specialty Care1633 Medical Center Pt, Colorado Springs, CO 80907 Directions (719) 475-9800Monday8:00am - 8:00pmTuesday8:00am - 8:00pmWednesday8:00am - 8:00pmThursday8:00am - 8:00pmFriday8:00am - 8:00pmSaturday8:00am - 5:00pmSunday8:00am - 3:00pm
Optum Primary Care and Specialty Care1625 Medical Center Pt Ste 100, Colorado Springs, CO 80907 Directions (719) 635-5148Monday7:00am - 5:00pmTuesday7:00am - 5:00pmWednesday7:00am - 5:00pmThursday7:00am - 5:00pmFriday7:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Penrose Hospital
- Presbyterian Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- FirstCare Health Plans
- Humana
- Kaiser Foundation Health Plan of Colorado
- MultiPlan
- Rocky Mountain Health Plans
- Worker's Compensation
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. J has been my Urologist for 22 years and helped me through one of the most difficult times in my life when I was producing kidney stones as often as people change underwear. He is the most caring and responsive doctor I could have asked for. I continue to see him but have been stone free now for about 10 years. Best Urologist in town!
About Dr. Scott Jennings, MD
- Urology
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1841269420
Education & Certifications
- Nat Cancer Inst
- University of Kansas Medical Center
- University of Kansas Hospital
- University Of New Mexico
- Whitman College
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jennings has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jennings accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jennings has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jennings works at
Dr. Jennings has seen patients for Urinary Incontinence, Urinary Stones and Enlarged Prostate (BPH), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jennings on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Jennings. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jennings.
