Dr. Scott James, DO
Overview
Dr. Scott James, DO is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Plymouth, MA. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from NEW ENGLAND COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital - Plymouth.
Locations
The Vascular Care Group - Plymouth40 Industrial Park Rd Ste 203, Plymouth, MA 02360 Directions (508) 356-6504
Hospital Affiliations
- Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital - Plymouth
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
I had day surgery today for a leg ulcer on my right leg. Saw Dr. James before surgery and he answered my questions concerning the procedure. Will have a follow up witrh him next week to check on how the wound is healing after he cleaned up and stitched the wound closed. Very nice doctor
About Dr. Scott James, DO
- Vascular Surgery
- 25 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University Of Med
- NEW ENGLAND COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. James has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. James accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. James has seen patients for Aortic Aneurysm, Venous Insufficiency and Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. James on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. James. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. James.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. James, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. James appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.