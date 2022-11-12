Overview

Dr. Scott Jacobson, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Bend, OR. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from University of California-Los Angeles Medical Center and is affiliated with St. Charles Bend.



Dr. Jacobson works at The Center Orthopedic & Neurosurgical Care & Research in Bend, OR with other offices in Redmond, OR. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Shoulder, Osteoarthritis and Shoulder Impingement Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.