Dr. Scott Jacobson, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Scott Jacobson, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Henderson, NV. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from AMERICAN UNIVERSITY OF THE CARIBBEAN / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.
Wishing Wellness Medical10120 S Eastern Ave Ste 130, Henderson, NV 89052 Directions (702) 970-1111Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 5:00pmSunday8:00am - 5:00pm
Wishing Wellness Medical10161 Park Run Dr Ste 150, Las Vegas, NV 89145 Directions (702) 970-1111
My husband and I both see Dr Scott and are very happy with Wishing Wellness practice. Ren is awesome too!! I got some great recipes and ideas for physical health from her, Ren is always helpful when you call the office with questions or concerns. Dr Scott is exceptional at answering his emails promptly. I feel my health has improved since being in Dr Scott’s care. We feel grateful to have the team of Dr Scott and Ren!
- Family Medicine
- 18 years of experience
- English
- University Of Nevada School Of Medicine
- Providence Hospital
- AMERICAN UNIVERSITY OF THE CARIBBEAN / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- University of Western Ontario
Dr. Jacobson has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jacobson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
38 patients have reviewed Dr. Jacobson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jacobson.
