Dr. Scott Jackson, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Scott Jackson, MD is a dermatologist in Baton Rouge, LA. Dr. Jackson completed a residency at LSU-New Orleans. He currently practices at The Baton Rouge Clinic AMC. He accepts multiple insurance plans. Dr. Jackson is board certified in Dermatology.
Locations
The Baton Rouge Clinic AMC7373 Perkins Rd, Baton Rouge, LA 70808 Directions (225) 769-4044Monday7:00am - 6:00pmTuesday7:00am - 6:00pmWednesday7:00am - 6:00pmThursday7:00am - 6:00pmFriday7:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Benefit Management
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- TriWest Champus
- UnitedHealthCare
- Verity Healthnet
- Veteran Administration Plan
About Dr. Scott Jackson, MD
- Dermatology
- English
- Male
- 1336267509
Education & Certifications
- LSU-New Orleans
- Lsu/Earl K. Long Medical Center-Baton Rouge
- Louisiana State Univ School Of Medicine In New Orleans
- Dermatology
Patient Satisfaction
How was your appointment with Dr. Jackson?
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jackson has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jackson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jackson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Jackson has seen patients for Dermatitis, Folliculitis and Ringworm, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jackson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
46 patients have reviewed Dr. Jackson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jackson, there are benefits to both methods.