Dr. Scott Isaacs, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Scott Isaacs, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Emory University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Northside Hospital.
Dr. Isaacs works at
Locations
Scott Isaacs M.d. PC775 JOHNSON FERRY RD, Atlanta, GA 30342 Directions (404) 531-4095Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 11:30am
Hospital Affiliations
- Northside Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
I am absolutely shocked by the poor reviews! It’s the only doctors office I enjoy going to. He is the first doctor to look at my weight as a symptom and not the cause. My weight is an issue especially for pregnancy, but he’s the first doctor that didn’t just say lose weight and send me on my way. He listen, had multiple solutions, and praise me for any of the hard work I did on my own. Even when I praised him in person, he thanked me and made sure to reinforce the fact that I was the one doing the work. His front desk is wonderful, the phlebotomist is the only one that has been able to consistently get blood for me, and the nurses are incredibly kind. His personality is dry, but that does not make him rude. There is a medication he asked if I wanted to try that was an injection, multiple doctors in the past have Wanted me to take it but it was $1400 a month. He is the only doctor that made one phone call that got it preapproved and now it Is completely affordable! I highly Recommend.
About Dr. Scott Isaacs, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 29 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Emory University
- Univ MC
- Emory University School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Isaacs has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Isaacs accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
46 patients have reviewed Dr. Isaacs. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Isaacs.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Isaacs, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Isaacs appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.