Overview

Dr. Scott Irvine, DO is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Killeen, TX. They graduated from Univ Of North Texas Health Science Center Texas College Of Osteopathic Medicine, University Of North Texas Health Science Center At Fort Worth and is affiliated with Adventhealth Central Texas and Seton Medical Center Harker Heights.



Dr. Irvine works at Integrated Pain Associates, PA in Killeen, TX with other offices in Temple, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Spine, Low Back Pain and Degenerative Disc Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.