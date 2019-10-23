Dr. Scott Irvine, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Irvine is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Scott Irvine, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Scott Irvine, DO is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Killeen, TX. They graduated from Univ Of North Texas Health Science Center Texas College Of Osteopathic Medicine, University Of North Texas Health Science Center At Fort Worth and is affiliated with Adventhealth Central Texas and Seton Medical Center Harker Heights.
Dr. Irvine works at
Locations
Integrated Pain Associates3800 S W S Young Dr Ste 201, Killeen, TX 76542 Directions (254) 245-9175
Integrated Pain Associates5244 S 31st St, Temple, TX 76502 Directions (254) 245-9175Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventhealth Central Texas
- Seton Medical Center Harker Heights
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- Centene
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Irvine - my hero. My first visit with Dr. Irvine was in 2013. I had seen all the pain providers in the area with minimal results. Dr. Irvine listen to my concerns, conducted his evaluation, and established a plan to help reduce the pain I was experiencing. Pain is not black or white - sometimes it can be eliminated; other times it can be reduced through medication; and/or surgical intervention. My pain has been significantly reduced to a point where I can enjoy life. If you have back pain I recommend you contact Dr. Irvine for an appointment.
About Dr. Scott Irvine, DO
- Pain Medicine
- English
- 1730175035
Education & Certifications
- Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center
- Univ Of North Texas Health Science Center Texas College Of Osteopathic Medicine, University Of North Texas Health Science Center At Fort Worth
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Irvine has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Irvine accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Irvine has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Irvine works at
Dr. Irvine has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Spine, Low Back Pain and Degenerative Disc Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Irvine on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Irvine. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Irvine.
