Dr. Scott Irvine, DO

Pain Medicine
3.5 (18)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Scott Irvine, DO is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Killeen, TX. They graduated from Univ Of North Texas Health Science Center Texas College Of Osteopathic Medicine, University Of North Texas Health Science Center At Fort Worth and is affiliated with Adventhealth Central Texas and Seton Medical Center Harker Heights.

Dr. Irvine works at Integrated Pain Associates, PA in Killeen, TX with other offices in Temple, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Spine, Low Back Pain and Degenerative Disc Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Integrated Pain Associates
    3800 S W S Young Dr Ste 201, Killeen, TX 76542 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (254) 245-9175
    Integrated Pain Associates
    5244 S 31st St, Temple, TX 76502 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (254) 245-9175
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 12:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Adventhealth Central Texas
  • Seton Medical Center Harker Heights

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Osteoarthritis of Spine
Low Back Pain
Degenerative Disc Disease
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Chronic Postoperative Pain Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Acute Postoperative Pain Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Neck Strain (incl. Whiplash Injury) Chevron Icon
Pain Management Chevron Icon
Pain Medication Management Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • Centene
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • Principal Financial Group
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 18 ratings
    Patient Ratings (18)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Oct 23, 2019
    Dr. Irvine - my hero. My first visit with Dr. Irvine was in 2013. I had seen all the pain providers in the area with minimal results. Dr. Irvine listen to my concerns, conducted his evaluation, and established a plan to help reduce the pain I was experiencing. Pain is not black or white - sometimes it can be eliminated; other times it can be reduced through medication; and/or surgical intervention. My pain has been significantly reduced to a point where I can enjoy life. If you have back pain I recommend you contact Dr. Irvine for an appointment.
    Rick Keagle — Oct 23, 2019
    About Dr. Scott Irvine, DO

    Specialties
    • Pain Medicine
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1730175035
    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • Univ Of North Texas Health Science Center Texas College Of Osteopathic Medicine, University Of North Texas Health Science Center At Fort Worth
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Scott Irvine, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Irvine is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Irvine has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Irvine has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Irvine has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Spine, Low Back Pain and Degenerative Disc Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Irvine on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    18 patients have reviewed Dr. Irvine. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Irvine.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Irvine, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Irvine appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

