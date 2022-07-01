See All Oral Surgeons & Maxillofacial Surgeons in Jacksonville, FL
Dr. Scott Imray, DMD

Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery
3.5 (21)
Accepting new patients
43 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Scott Imray, DMD is an Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. They specialize in Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KENTUCKY / COLLEGE OF DENTISTRY and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent's Riverside Hospital and Baptist Medical Center Jacksonville.

Dr. Imray works at Imray & Gesek - Daniel J Gesek Jr DDS in Jacksonville, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    Imray & Gesek - Daniel J Gesek Jr DDS
    Imray & Gesek - Daniel J Gesek Jr DDS
2047 Park St, Jacksonville, FL 32204
(904) 250-0063

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ascension St. Vincent's Riverside Hospital
  • Baptist Medical Center Jacksonville

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Dentofacial Anomalies
Facial Fracture
Facial Reconstruction
Dentofacial Anomalies
Facial Fracture
Facial Reconstruction

Dentofacial Anomalies Chevron Icon
Facial Fracture Chevron Icon
Facial Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Facial Trauma Chevron Icon
Grinding of Teeth Chevron Icon
Impacted Teeth Chevron Icon
Jaw Cyst Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Jaw Cyst
Mandibular Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Maxillary Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Tempormandibular Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Toothache Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Ameritas
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Delta Dental
    • Dental Network of America
    • DenteMax
    • Guardian
    • Humana
    • MetLife
    • Principal Financial Group
    • Total Dental Administrators PPO
    • United Concordia
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 21 ratings
    Patient Ratings (21)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Jul 01, 2022
    Thanks so much you do a fantastic job ! The best around by far I'm absolutely sure … no pain at all the very same day without a pain; just a little rest ! I than god that you helped my life so much !!! Very best wishes always & thanks again for serving our country!!!!!!!
    Kyle Loshure — Jul 01, 2022
    About Dr. Scott Imray, DMD

    • Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery
    • English
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Bethesda Naval Hospital
    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF KENTUCKY / COLLEGE OF DENTISTRY
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Scott Imray, DMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Imray is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Imray has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Imray has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Imray works at Imray & Gesek - Daniel J Gesek Jr DDS in Jacksonville, FL. View the full address on Dr. Imray’s profile.

    21 patients have reviewed Dr. Imray. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Imray.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Imray, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Imray appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

