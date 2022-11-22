Overview

Dr. Scott Hunt, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Green Bay, WI. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from Indiana University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Door County Medical Center, HSHS St. Clare Memorial Hospital, HSHS St. Mary's Hospital Medical Center and HSHS St. Vincent Hospital.



Dr. Hunt works at Prevea Health in Green Bay, WI with other offices in Sturgeon Bay, WI. They frequently treat conditions like Earwax Buildup and Nosebleed along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.