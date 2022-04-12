See All Urologists in Philadelphia, PA
Dr. Scott Hubosky, MD

Urology
4.8 (460)
Accepting new patients
24 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Scott Hubosky, MD is an Urology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Urology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from Loyola University Chicago Stritch School of Medicine and is affiliated with Thomas Jefferson University Hospital and Jefferson Methodist Hospital.

Dr. Hubosky works at Jefferson Urology Associates in Philadelphia, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Urinary Stones, Kidney Stones and Blood in Urine (Hematuria) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Jefferson Urology Associates
    33 S 9th St, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
  • Jefferson Methodist Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Urinary Stones
Kidney Stones
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Urinary Stones
Kidney Stones
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)

Treatment frequency



Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stones Chevron Icon
Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Balanitis Chevron Icon
Bladder Atony Chevron Icon
Blood in Semen (Hematospermia) Chevron Icon
Chronic Interstitial Cystitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Penile Lesion Chevron Icon
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus) Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection Chevron Icon
Lynch Syndromes Chevron Icon
Orchitis Chevron Icon
Overactive Bladder Chevron Icon
Percutaneous Destruction of Kidney Lesion Chevron Icon
Peyronie's Disease Chevron Icon
Upper Urinary Tract Tumor Chevron Icon
Ureteroscopy With Laser Lithotripsy of Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Hesitancy Chevron Icon
Varicocele Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
4.8
Average provider rating
Based on 460 ratings
Patient Ratings (460)
5 Star
(409)
4 Star
(41)
3 Star
(3)
2 Star
(1)
1 Star
(6)
Apr 12, 2022
Dr Hubosky was great I highly recommend him. Dealing with kidney stones, he is top rated in my opinion
Tina — Apr 12, 2022
Photo: Dr. Scott Hubosky, MD
About Dr. Scott Hubosky, MD

Specialties
  • Urology
Years of Experience
  • 24 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1669451605
Education & Certifications

Fellowship
  • Eastern Virginia Medical School
Residency
  • Thomas Jefferson University Hospitals
Medical Education
  • Loyola University Chicago Stritch School of Medicine
Board Certifications
  • Urology
