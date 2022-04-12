Dr. Scott Hubosky, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hubosky is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Scott Hubosky, MD
Overview
Dr. Scott Hubosky, MD is an Urology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Urology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from Loyola University Chicago Stritch School of Medicine and is affiliated with Thomas Jefferson University Hospital and Jefferson Methodist Hospital.
Dr. Hubosky works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Jefferson Urology Associates33 S 9th St, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
- Jefferson Methodist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hubosky?
Dr Hubosky was great I highly recommend him. Dealing with kidney stones, he is top rated in my opinion
About Dr. Scott Hubosky, MD
- Urology
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1669451605
Education & Certifications
- Eastern Virginia Medical School
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospitals
- Loyola University Chicago Stritch School of Medicine
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hubosky has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hubosky has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hubosky works at
Dr. Hubosky has seen patients for Urinary Stones, Kidney Stones and Blood in Urine (Hematuria), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hubosky on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
460 patients have reviewed Dr. Hubosky. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hubosky.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hubosky, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hubosky appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.