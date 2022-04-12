Overview

Dr. Scott Hubosky, MD is an Urology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Urology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from Loyola University Chicago Stritch School of Medicine and is affiliated with Thomas Jefferson University Hospital and Jefferson Methodist Hospital.



Dr. Hubosky works at Jefferson Urology Associates in Philadelphia, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Urinary Stones, Kidney Stones and Blood in Urine (Hematuria) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

