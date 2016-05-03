Dr. Scott Huber, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Huber is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Scott Huber, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Scott Huber, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Nottingham, MD. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Mercy Medical Center.
Dr. Huber works at
Locations
Saint Paul Place Specialists7602 Belair Rd, Nottingham, MD 21236 Directions (410) 332-9356
Melissa L Posmer/ Digestive Hth301 Saint Paul St Ste POB718, Baltimore, MD 21202 Directions (410) 332-9356
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Huber?
Dr. Huber treated me because I needed to get a fecal transplant for recurrent c. diff. I was able to get an appointment the next day when I called. He gave me good advice on avoiding the disease in the future. He squeezed me into his schedule so I could be seen as quickly as possible for the transplant. I was so pleased with how he treated me and made me feel. I recommend going to him for any GI issues. Also, his staff were excellent in dealing with difficult patients up front.
About Dr. Scott Huber, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1932139078
Education & Certifications
- Brown U/ri Hospital
- U MD
- UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Gastroenterology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Huber has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Huber accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Huber works at
Dr. Huber has seen patients for Abdominal Pain, Hemorrhoids and Gastritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Huber on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Huber. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Huber.
