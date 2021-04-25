Overview

Dr. Scott Hrnack, MD is an Orthopedic Sports Medicine Surgery Specialist in Keller, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Sports Medicine, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from U Of Tx Med Sch At Houston and is affiliated with Baylor Medical Center At Trophy Club, Baylor Scott and White Medical Center Grapevine, Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Alliance, Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Southlake and Wise Health Surgical Hospital at Parkway.



Dr. Hrnack works at Action Orthopaedics And Sports Medicine in Keller, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Knee Sprain, Medial Collateral Ligament (MCL) Sprain and Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.