Dr. Scott Hormel, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON and is affiliated with Swedish First Hill Campus.



Dr. Hormel works at Orthopedic Physicians Associates in Seattle, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Knee, Osteoarthritis and Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.